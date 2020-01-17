Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 521.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 575.9% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 4,647.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $378.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.16. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $22.90.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 44.96%. Research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.68%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

