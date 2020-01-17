Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Short Interest Update

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,170,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 9,730,000 shares. Approximately 13.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 902,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,800,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,816,000 after buying an additional 213,141 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 29.0% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 4,814,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 1,083,622 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 18.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,457,000 after buying an additional 259,399 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 1,266.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,673,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after buying an additional 1,551,182 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 36.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,449,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after buying an additional 390,427 shares during the period.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $767.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The business had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

