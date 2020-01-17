cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $0.99, but opened at $1.09. cbdMD shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 2,199,298 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Raymond Scott Coffman acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $136,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $163,500.

YCBD has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of cbdMD in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of cbdMD from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in cbdMD stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of cbdMD as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

cbdMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

