Centamin (LON:CEY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

CEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 116 ($1.53) to GBX 127 ($1.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Centamin to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 127.83 ($1.68).

Shares of CEY opened at GBX 126.72 ($1.67) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 27.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 120.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 121.70. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 79.14 ($1.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 154.75 ($2.04).

In other news, insider Marna Cloete acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £16,950 ($22,296.76).

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

