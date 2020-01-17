Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Given New GBX 290 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 290 ($3.81) in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. VSA Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 296.67 ($3.90).

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

LON CAML opened at GBX 220.50 ($2.90) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 218.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 207.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.05 million and a PE ratio of 8.48. Central Asia Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 176 ($2.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 274 ($3.60).

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.