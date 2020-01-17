Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.11. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $540.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.20 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2,457.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 245,121 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 40.5% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2,183.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

