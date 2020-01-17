Centrica (LON:CNA) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) to a reduce rating in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Centrica to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 128 ($1.68) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Centrica to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90.40 ($1.19) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centrica to a buy rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 94.42 ($1.24).

Shares of LON CNA opened at GBX 90.86 ($1.20) on Tuesday. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.99 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140.70 ($1.85). The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 86.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 78.21.

Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

