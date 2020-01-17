Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Centurylink by 292.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,153,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Centurylink by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,381,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centurylink by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,083,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537,725 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Centurylink by 3,109.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,343,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Centurylink by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centurylink stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. Centurylink Inc has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Centurylink in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

