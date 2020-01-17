Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires 1,233 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 454,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRU opened at $92.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $92.66. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.46.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $1,168,561.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Neenan sold 40,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,423,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,241,815.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,977 shares of company stock valued at $20,554,404. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

