Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires 2,142 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Kohl’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. ValuEngine raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $75.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

