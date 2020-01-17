Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires 7,043 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Equitable by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 495,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Equitable by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Equitable by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

In other Equitable news, major shareholder Axa sold 144,000,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $3,139,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,162,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,142,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $48,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,002,006 shares of company stock worth $3,211,878,966 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. Equitable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $26.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.