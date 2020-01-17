Cerebellum GP LLC Boosts Holdings in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Univar were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Univar by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 76,161 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Univar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 970,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,380,000 after buying an additional 23,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Univar by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after buying an additional 96,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Univar by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE UNVR opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.61. Univar Inc has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $24.77.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Univar had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Univar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Univar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

