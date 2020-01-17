Cerebellum GP LLC Boosts Stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 679.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,067 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Tapestry by 106.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37. Tapestry Inc has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

