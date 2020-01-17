Cerebellum GP LLC Boosts Stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 474.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.4% during the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,160 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.45.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 4,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $256,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,344 shares in the company, valued at $15,572,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $314,633.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,638. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WDC opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.87. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.57.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.49%.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

