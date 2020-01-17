Cerebellum GP LLC Buys 2,074 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 864,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,934,000 after buying an additional 78,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,729,000 after buying an additional 174,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,391,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 869,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,134,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 593,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,597,000 after buying an additional 83,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $44.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average is $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.91 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genpact news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $514,961,079.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,742.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

