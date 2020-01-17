Cerebellum GP LLC Grows Holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,478 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 992,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after buying an additional 68,837 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 380,800.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 79,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 79,968 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PE opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

PE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.46.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

