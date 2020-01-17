Cerebellum GP LLC Has $556,000 Stock Position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 734.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 57.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.55. Evergy has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $67.81.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

In other news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $323,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,730. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

