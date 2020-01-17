Cerebellum GP LLC Has $557,000 Stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Axis Capital in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 142.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Axis Capital in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 26.4% in the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

NYSE AXS opened at $60.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $61.63. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.73 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.42%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

