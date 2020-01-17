Cerebellum GP LLC Increases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 54.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 94.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $63.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $63.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.