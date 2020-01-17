Cerebellum GP LLC Increases Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.09.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $115.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.74 and a 200 day moving average of $107.74. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

