Cerebellum GP LLC Increases Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,181,000 after buying an additional 104,965 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Portland General Electric by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,439,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 356,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,114,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 430.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,456,000 after buying an additional 884,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POR opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.79.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

In other news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

