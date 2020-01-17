Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $552,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan W. Ayers sold 62,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.57, for a total transaction of $17,360,458.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX stock opened at $289.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.49. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.08 and a fifty-two week high of $294.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. The business had revenue of $605.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.14.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.