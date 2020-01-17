Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New $556,000 Investment in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 68,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 1,946.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 54.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Michaels Companies in the third quarter worth $120,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the third quarter valued at $139,000.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

Shares of MIK opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $952.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. Michaels Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $16.26.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK).

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.