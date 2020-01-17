Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,752 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,011,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $823,034,000 after purchasing an additional 208,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Copart by 64.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,865,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,528 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Copart by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,729,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 8,848.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,466 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503 in the last ninety days. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRT opened at $97.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.88 and a 12-month high of $97.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.