Cerebellum GP LLC Makes New Investment in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BWS Financial cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.09.

SMTC stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $39.54 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $398,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,613.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $466,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,775.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,135. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

