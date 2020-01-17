Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases 1,551 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 177.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $243.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.93. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $192.17 and a 12-month high of $260.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.45.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,237.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $221.54 per share, with a total value of $5,538,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 479,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,212,700.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,060 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,802. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

