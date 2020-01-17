Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases 508 Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter worth $61,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,143,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $706,494,000 after purchasing an additional 308,282 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth $15,090,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth $9,211,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 391.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 49,176 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $152,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $1,271,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,604,871.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,888. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on HubSpot to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HubSpot from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.42.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $181.71 on Friday. HubSpot Inc has a twelve month low of $137.30 and a twelve month high of $207.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -178.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.82 and a 200-day moving average of $167.08.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $173.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

