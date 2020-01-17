Cerebellum GP LLC Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 62,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $183.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $184.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.68.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

