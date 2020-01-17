Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

CHEF has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. CL King assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average is $37.04. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $29.56 and a 1 year high of $42.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,283,000 after purchasing an additional 146,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,483,000 after purchasing an additional 71,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,848,000 after purchasing an additional 35,155 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 179.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 114,390 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.