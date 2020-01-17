Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.2% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,783,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,890,000 after purchasing an additional 360,758 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 16.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 21,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX opened at $116.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.52. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.17 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.26.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.