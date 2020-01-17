Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Short Interest Down 6.2% in December

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,430,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 18,580,000 shares. Currently, 15.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,343,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,818,000 after acquiring an additional 491,576 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,747,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 13.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 182,593 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 10.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,138,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 106,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 833.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,064,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 950,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

CHS opened at $4.18 on Friday. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $484.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Chico’s FAS’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. Chico’s FAS’s payout ratio is presently 112.90%.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

