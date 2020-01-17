China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,127 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in China Automotive Systems were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in China Automotive Systems by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. China Automotive Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.82.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $100.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that China Automotive Systems, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CAAS shares. ValuEngine upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.