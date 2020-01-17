Chirantan Jitendra Desai Sells 1,563 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,700,037.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chirantan Jitendra Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Thursday, December 12th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total transaction of $416,320.68.

On Monday, November 18th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $731,688.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total transaction of $38,141.36.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $310.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $182.46 and a 12 month high of $310.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.53. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,550.10, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,185,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,300,000 after acquiring an additional 446,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6,404.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $936,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,585 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,678,000 after purchasing an additional 94,026 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 93,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,407,000 after purchasing an additional 839,780 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $200,568,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $342.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.79.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.