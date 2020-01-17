CIBC Increases Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$59.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.30.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$50.16 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$43.76 and a 12-month high of C$51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5200001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 69,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,476,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$268,450. Also, Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total transaction of C$752,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at C$649,881.28.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

