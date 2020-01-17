CIBC Increases TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$48.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

TFII opened at C$45.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$43.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$36.77 and a 12 month high of C$46.34. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 12.75.

In other news, insider TFI International Inc. purchased 12,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.79 per share, with a total value of C$563,310.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,284 shares in the company, valued at C$1,238,451.71.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

