CIBC Raises Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) Price Target to C$11.00

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) had its price target raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$9.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Renewable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.45.

Shares of TSE:PL opened at C$10.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $343.75 million and a P/E ratio of 177.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Pinnacle Renewable has a 1-year low of C$5.98 and a 1-year high of C$12.95.

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$92.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Renewable will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Renewable Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

