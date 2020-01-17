CIBC Raises Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$38.00

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNC. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snc-Lavalin Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.00.

Shares of SNC opened at C$31.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.40. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$15.47 and a 52 week high of C$48.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.65.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$1.04. The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.31 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 1.8670344 EPS for the current year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

