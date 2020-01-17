Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Short Interest Update

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total value of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.0% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

Shares of CI stock opened at $210.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cigna has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $212.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

