CIIG Merger Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire on January 22nd (OTCMKTS:CIICU)

CIIG Merger’s (OTCMKTS:CIICU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, January 22nd. CIIG Merger had issued 22,500,000 shares in its IPO on December 13th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During CIIG Merger’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIICU opened at $10.25 on Friday. CIIG Merger has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $10.35.

About CIIG Merger

CIIG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

