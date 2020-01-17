Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cision’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Cision posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cision will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cision.

Get Cision alerts:

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.64 million. Cision had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 25.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CISN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cision currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

CISN opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.84. Cision has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17.

In related news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $252,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,613,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,314,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cision by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cision by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cision by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Cision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cision (CISN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.