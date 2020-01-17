CME Group Inc Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $6.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for CME Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.87. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.36.

Shares of CME stock opened at $207.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.90 and its 200-day moving average is $206.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.18. CME Group has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $224.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at $777,372.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

