Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) EVP Sells $582,047.62 in Stock

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $582,047.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Stewart Sobey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 9th, Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of Coherent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $841,262.38.

COHR opened at $171.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.82. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.18 and a 52-week high of $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.94 and its 200-day moving average is $151.24.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.12 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Coherent in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 637,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,991,000 after purchasing an additional 512,094 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 32,886 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

