Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) Short Interest Up 6.3% in December

Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLNC. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLNC opened at $13.77 on Friday. Colony Credit Real Estate has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Traenkle purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.91 per share, for a total transaction of $595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,285.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren J. Tangen acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $1,141,200.00. Insiders purchased a total of 170,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,820 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.