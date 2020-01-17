Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 2.50

News stories about Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) have been trending positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Commercial Vehicle Group earned a media sentiment score of 2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Commercial Vehicle Group’s ranking:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVGI shares. ValuEngine raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Vehicle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

CVGI stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $189.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.68.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

