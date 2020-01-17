Comparing Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) and Santa Fe Gold (NYSE:SFEG)

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) and Santa Fe Gold (OTCMKTS:SFEG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nexa Resources and Santa Fe Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources 1 5 1 0 2.00 Santa Fe Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nexa Resources presently has a consensus price target of $10.89, suggesting a potential upside of 29.37%. Given Nexa Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than Santa Fe Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Nexa Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Santa Fe Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nexa Resources and Santa Fe Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources -3.90% 0.49% 0.24% Santa Fe Gold N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Nexa Resources has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Santa Fe Gold has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nexa Resources and Santa Fe Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources $2.49 billion 0.45 $74.86 million $0.28 30.07 Santa Fe Gold N/A N/A $2.38 million N/A N/A

Nexa Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Fe Gold.

Summary

Nexa Resources beats Santa Fe Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, as well as exports its products. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

Santa Fe Gold Company Profile

Santa Fe Gold Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, precious, and industrial and base metals, as well as titanium, rare earth, cobalt, lithium, manganese, and nickel deposits. It owns interests in various claims, including eight advanced projects. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

