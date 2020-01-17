Contrasting THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) & SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)

THK CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:THKLY) and SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

THK CO LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. SHIMIZU CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Profitability

This table compares THK CO LTD/ADR and SHIMIZU CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THK CO LTD/ADR N/A N/A N/A SHIMIZU CORP/ADR 6.31% 13.30% 5.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of THK CO LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares THK CO LTD/ADR and SHIMIZU CORP/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THK CO LTD/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SHIMIZU CORP/ADR $15.12 billion 0.53 $897.02 million N/A N/A

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than THK CO LTD/ADR.

Risk and Volatility

THK CO LTD/ADR has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHIMIZU CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for THK CO LTD/ADR and SHIMIZU CORP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THK CO LTD/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00 SHIMIZU CORP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR beats THK CO LTD/ADR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About THK CO LTD/ADR

THK Co., Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, LM actuators, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs. The company offers ball screws, screw nuts, change nuts, double-row angular contact roller rings, cross roller rings, cam followers, roller followers, spherical plain bearings, link balls, rod ends, actuators, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products. In addition, it offers automotive and transportation equipment-related parts, such as suspension arms, height sensor joints, stabilizer connecting rods, steering tie rods, steering linkages, and suspension ball joints. The company's products are used in various applications, including machine tools, general industrial machinery, precision instruments, semiconductor and LCD manufacturing equipment, industrial robots, electronic devices, and transport systems, as well as in construction, aerospace, medical and assistive, and other manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About SHIMIZU CORP/ADR

Shimizu Corporation engages in building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works Japan. It also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvements; purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate. In addition, the company constructs, lets, and sells residential houses and other buildings; plans, constructs, possesses, maintains, and operates public office buildings, roads, harbors, airports, and parks, as well as educational and cultural, medical and welfare, and water supply and sewerage facilities; generates and supplies electricity and heat; undertakes purification works; collects, disposes, and reutilizes waste; and designs, installs, leases, sells, and maintains information communication and building management systems. Further, it engages in the cultivation, production, sale, and consultancy of agricultural produce and seafood, and forestry work; maintenance and upkeep, security, and cleaning of buildings, equipment, and machinery; and design, manufacture, sale, lease, and brokerage of construction machinery and materials, concrete and wooden products, furniture, and interior fittings. Additionally, the company offers industrial property, copyrights, and computer software; pharmaceuticals, medical care materials, and medical machinery and equipment; and advertisement, publication, printing, images and other information media, business event, inland transportation, warehouse, distribution center, insurance agency, manpower supply, loan, guarantee, and factoring services. It also engages in the management and consultancy of sporting, hotel, restaurant, nursing, and resort facilities. The company was founded in 1804 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

