Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall now expects that the company will earn $4.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.93. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$566.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$562.93 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BYD. Raymond James set a C$215.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

TSE:BYD opened at C$219.55 on Thursday. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$201.63 and a 1 year high of C$220.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 57.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Boyd Group Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.22%.

