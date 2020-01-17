CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $680.00 to $750.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. CoStar Group traded as high as $655.47 and last traded at $653.13, with a volume of 3362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $648.99.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $601.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.42.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total transaction of $231,821.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $340,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 10,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $606.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $594.69.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. CoStar Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $352.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

