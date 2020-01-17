Credit Suisse Group Lowers Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$1.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB reduced their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$0.92 on Tuesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.53 and a 52 week high of C$2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.76.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$278.15 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.0692045 earnings per share for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

