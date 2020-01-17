Critical Contrast: First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) & SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) and SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

First Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.7% of First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Bancorp and SmartFinancial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A SmartFinancial 0 2 3 0 2.60

SmartFinancial has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.17%. Given SmartFinancial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than First Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp and SmartFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp 27.59% 12.56% 1.27% SmartFinancial 21.46% 7.81% 0.98%

Dividends

First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. SmartFinancial pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. First Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Bancorp and SmartFinancial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp $83.14 million 3.92 $23.54 million N/A N/A SmartFinancial $98.76 million 3.32 $18.10 million $1.55 15.15

First Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SmartFinancial.

Summary

First Bancorp beats SmartFinancial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment. In addition, the company offers municipal loans for capitalized expenditures, construction projects, or tax-anticipation notes; residential term loans that include amortizing home mortgages and construction loans, which include loans for owner-occupied residential construction; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans, which are amortizing loans to individuals collateralized by automobiles, pleasure crafts, and recreation vehicles, as well as unsecured short-term time notes. Further, it provides private banking, financial planning, investment management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and municipalities. The First Bancorp, Inc. operates through 16 full-service banking offices in Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties in the Mid-Coast, Eastern, and Down East regions of Maine. The company was formerly known as First National Lincoln Corporation and changed its name to The First Bancorp, Inc. in April 2008. The First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Damariscotta, Maine.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, and construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans, including commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 29 full-service branches located in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida; and 2 loan production offices, 2 mortgage loan production offices, and 2 service centers. SmartFinancial, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

